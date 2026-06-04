Median Technologies announces successful fundraising
The company, which specializes in AI-powered medical software for early cancer diagnosis, has unveiled the success of its capital increase.
Published on 06/04/2026 at 01:30 am EDT
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In detail, 10 million new shares were issued at a price of 5 euros per share. The price per share represents a 2.85% discount to the volume-weighted average price of the stock over the 20 trading sessions preceding May 26.
Median Technologies will use these funds to accelerate the commercialization of eyonis LCS in the United States and its launch in targeted European countries, to expand eyonis into new oncology functions, and to finance working capital and general corporate purposes.