Median Technologies launches capital increase of up to EUR 50m

Median Technologies has announced the launch of a capital increase for an initial amount of EUR 40m, which could reach EUR 50m. The proceeds are intended to support the rollout of eyonis LCS in the United States and Europe, and to accelerate the development of new clinical indications for its proprietary eyonis pan-cancer early diagnosis platform.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/27/2026 at 02:18 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The new shares will be issued through a public offering in France and a global placement with certain qualified investors for a total amount of approximately EUR 40m, alongside a reserved offering to guarantors for a maximum of EUR 10m.



Firm subscription and underwriting commitments have been secured for a total of EUR 30m, including EUR 20m in subscription commitments, representing 75% of the public offering.



The maximum number of new shares to be issued is 10,000,000, at a subscription price of EUR 5 per share. The subscription period for the public offering will close on June 3 at 5:00 p.m. (Paris time), with settlement-delivery and the admission of the new shares to trading on Euronext Growth scheduled for June 9.



Should the offering be fully subscribed, the transaction will extend Median's cash runway until the first half of 2028. If all 12 million outstanding warrants (BSAs) issued in July 2025 are exercised, the cash runway would be further extended to mid-2029.