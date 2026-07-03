Median Technologies secures CE marking for a product

The maker of eyonis, a suite of artificial intelligence-based medical device software for the early diagnosis of cancer, said eyonis LCS, its lung cancer screening software, has received CE marking.

With this decision, Median Technologies' product can be marketed in the European Economic Area.



The marking certifies that the software meets Europe's strictest requirements for patient safety and clinical effectiveness.



After FDA (Food and Drug Administration) clearance to market in the United States, granted in February 2026, the CE marking expands access in Europe to Median's AI-based medical device software, which addresses major unmet clinical needs in lung cancer screening: reducing false positives and false negatives, which severely limit the effectiveness of current screening programs.



In Europe, between 25 and 30 million people could be eligible for lung cancer screening, representing for early diagnosis solutions a significant addressable market that remains largely untapped, the statement said.