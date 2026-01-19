Median Technologies Slips After Activity Update, Despite Positive Analyst Outlook

Median Technologies (-2.43%, at 4.22 euros) has released its main business indicators for 2025 and outlined its outlook and key milestones for 2026.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/19/2026 at 04:01 am EST

The manufacturer of eyonis, a suite of AI-based medical software devices for the early diagnosis of cancer, and a global leader in providing AI image analysis and central imaging services for oncology clinical trials in the biopharmaceutical industry, reported record order intake last year for its iCRO division. The order backlog has reached a historic high of 76.6 million euros, despite a negative currency effect of 6.5 million euros.



In total, last year's revenues amounted to 23.5 million euros, up 2.6%, with a currency impact of -0.8 million euros.



For the 2026 fiscal year, Median is mainly awaiting a decision from the U.S. health authorities (FDA) for eyonis LCS in the coming weeks, with CE marking expected in the second quarter.



The company's cash position stood at 18.2 million euros as of December 31, 2025, following refinancing operations carried out in 2025, compared to 8.1 million euros a year earlier. Median Technologies can finance its activities until the end of the fourth quarter of 2026 and potentially beyond, subject to the full exercise of outstanding stock warrants, which could generate an additional 47.8 million euros.



At Portzamparc, this release came as no surprise, showing modest growth for the year alongside a growing order book. Analysts expect further growth (+10%) with the launch of the first clinical trials resulting from recent partnerships. The recommendation is Buy, with a target price of 9.90 euros.



TP Icap Midcap shares the same sentiment, also rating the stock as Buy with a price target of 10 euros. Analysts highlight the historic level of the order backlog and, above all, the upcoming FDA decision in the next few weeks, which should enable a commercial launch shortly thereafter.