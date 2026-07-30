Median Technologies teams up with Canon Medical
The French medtech company, specializing in early cancer detection and the delivery of imaging analyses for oncology clinical trials, says it has signed a strategic commercial partnership with Canon Medical Systems Corporation, concluded via its subsidiary Olea Medical.
Published on 07/30/2026 at 12:12 pm EDT
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The partnership allows Median to capitalize on Canon Medical's commercial reach and deep footprint, as one of the world's leaders in CT scanners, across U.S. and European radiology centers.