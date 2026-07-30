Median Technologies teams up with Canon Medical

The French medtech company, specializing in early cancer detection and the delivery of imaging analyses for oncology clinical trials, says it has signed a strategic commercial partnership with Canon Medical Systems Corporation, concluded via its subsidiary Olea Medical.

Under the terms of the agreement, Olea Medical and Median Technologies will join forces to promote and market eyonis LCS in their two priority target markets, the United States and Europe, while retaining the option to expand the alliance to other geographies at a later date.



The partnership allows Median to capitalize on Canon Medical's commercial reach and deep footprint, as one of the world's leaders in CT scanners, across U.S. and European radiology centers.