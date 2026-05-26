The specialist in AI-driven medical image analysis has announced its participation in the ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) Annual Meeting, to be held in Chicago from May 29 to June 2.

Gathering over 35,000 global specialists, this event serves as the ultimate showcase for cancer innovation, where medical communities, researchers, and biopharmaceutical giants converge.

Two New Imaging Solutions Unveiled

On-site, Median's iCRO team will highlight its flagship centralized AI imaging services. However, the catalyst for this edition lies in the organization of two exclusive presentation sessions led by Dr. Antoine Iannessi, Vice President of iCRO Medical Affairs.

The company will present two high-potential analysis solutions for clinical research: imaging applied to radiopharmaceuticals, a technology aimed at unlocking the potential of clinical trials in this rapidly expanding segment. The other new solution presented concerns the assessment of cachexia (a state of extreme malnutrition and wasting) via body composition, a critical software advancement to better measure muscle mass loss in cancer patients during trials.

A Premier Commercial Showcase

For financial observers, this strong presence at ASCO underscores Median's aggressive commercial strategy. Beyond its flagship eyonis product (dedicated to early diagnosis), its iCRO division is establishing itself as an essential partner for biopharmaceutical laboratories to optimize the reading and efficiency of oncology clinical trials. These announcements of targeted new solutions could bolster the Company's momentum in the North American market.