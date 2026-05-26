Median Technologies to Showcase New Oncology AI Solutions at ASCO

The French medtech firm will attend the world's largest oncology congress in Chicago. On this occasion, the company will showcase its AI-powered imaging services and unveil two new strategic solutions for clinical trials.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/26/2026 at 12:11 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The specialist in AI-driven medical image analysis has announced its participation in the ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) Annual Meeting, to be held in Chicago from May 29 to June 2.



Gathering over 35,000 global specialists, this event serves as the ultimate showcase for cancer innovation, where medical communities, researchers, and biopharmaceutical giants converge.



Two New Imaging Solutions Unveiled



On-site, Median's iCRO team will highlight its flagship centralized AI imaging services. However, the catalyst for this edition lies in the organization of two exclusive presentation sessions led by Dr. Antoine Iannessi, Vice President of iCRO Medical Affairs.



The company will present two high-potential analysis solutions for clinical research: imaging applied to radiopharmaceuticals, a technology aimed at unlocking the potential of clinical trials in this rapidly expanding segment. The other new solution presented concerns the assessment of cachexia (a state of extreme malnutrition and wasting) via body composition, a critical software advancement to better measure muscle mass loss in cancer patients during trials.



A Premier Commercial Showcase



For financial observers, this strong presence at ASCO underscores Median's aggressive commercial strategy. Beyond its flagship eyonis product (dedicated to early diagnosis), its iCRO division is establishing itself as an essential partner for biopharmaceutical laboratories to optimize the reading and efficiency of oncology clinical trials. These announcements of targeted new solutions could bolster the Company's momentum in the North American market.