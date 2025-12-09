Published on 12/09/2025 at 10:56 am EST

Medincell has announced that its partner, Teva Pharmaceuticals, has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Olanzapine LAI, intended for the monthly treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

"Long-acting injectable (LAI) olanzapine could enable a broad population of patients to benefit from the efficacy of olanzapine in a once-monthly subcutaneous formulation," stated the biopharmaceutical company.

"Designed to support real-world adherence and improve clinical stability, Olanzapine LAI aims to address a major therapeutic need for individuals living with schizophrenia," the company added.