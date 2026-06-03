Medincell joins Portzamparc's 'High Five' list
Medincell continues its decline (-2.68% to 26.10 euros), following a sharp 5.16% drop yesterday, despite a positive note from Portzamparc.
Published on 06/03/2026 at 10:02 am EDT
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The decision comes ahead of the annual results scheduled for June 16, and at a time when royalties from Uzedy sales are starting to become significant. Portzamparc expects these to reach 9.5 million euros, out of an estimated total revenue of 24.5 million euros.
The recommendation on Medincell remains a 'buy', and the price target has been slightly raised from 29.2 to 30 euros.