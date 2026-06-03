In a brief note, analysts indicated that they are adding the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company to their 'High Five' list for June. This monthly selection features five mid-cap stocks recommended as 'buy' by the brokerage firm.

The decision comes ahead of the annual results scheduled for June 16, and at a time when royalties from Uzedy sales are starting to become significant. Portzamparc expects these to reach 9.5 million euros, out of an estimated total revenue of 24.5 million euros.

The recommendation on Medincell remains a 'buy', and the price target has been slightly raised from 29.2 to 30 euros.