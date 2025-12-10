Medincell reported a net loss of −16.1 million euros for the first half of its 2025–26 fiscal year, compared to −14.6 million euros a year earlier. However, the company's operating loss improved by 13% year-on-year, reaching −6.6 million euros.

Operational expenses rose by 22% to 20.8 million euros, driven by a 29% increase in R&D spending to 13.3 million euros. Meanwhile, operating income and other revenues climbed by 50% to 14.1 million euros, including a 35% rise in sales to 11.6 million euros.

“We have entered the most transformative years in Medincell's history. UZEDY is performing strongly, and the expected launch of Olanzapine LAI next year should be a major growth driver,” commented CEO Christophe Douat.

As of the end of September, the biopharmaceutical licensing company reported 49.8 million euros in cash and cash equivalents, along with 3.7 million euros in low-risk financial investments, totaling 53.5 million euros.