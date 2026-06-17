Medincell Shares Plunge Following Annual Results

Medincell is facing heavy selling pressure, marking by far the sharpest decline on the SBF 120 in Paris, down 12.92% to €24.40. The company reported a significant downturn in its annual results, though most analysts reviewing the figures remain unconcerned about the long-term outlook.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/17/2026 at 04:09 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

During the 2025-2026 fiscal year, operating income and other revenues totaled €24.277m, a 12% decrease. This figure includes royalties from Uzedy sales, which rose to €9.3m compared to €6.5m a year earlier. However, no milestone payments were recorded during this period, whereas the previous year benefited from €4.8m in such payments. Medincell noted that, as anticipated, the year-over-year comparison was impacted by the absence of development milestone revenues recorded in the prior fiscal year.



Investors also took note of a 17% increase in operating expenses to €45m. This rise reflects the planned acceleration of investments in R&D and the company's technology platform, as well as the scaling up of commercial, business development, and support functions.



Analysts remain unfazed



According to Jefferies, while these results may be disappointing on the surface, the fundamentals remain intact, and current spending is tied to future growth. The American investment bank pointed out that revenues fell short of the FactSet consensus and its own forecasts, partly due to unfavorable currency conversion for Uzedy royalties. Consequently, when combined with higher operating costs, operating income also missed expectations. This impact is likely to delay the achievement of operating profitability, now projected for the 2027-2028 fiscal year instead of 2026-2027.



Another negative point for Jefferies was the announced delay in the clinical trial launch for mdc-WWM, a six-month contraceptive, the impact of which is currently being evaluated. Medincell stated that the delay stems from changes to the regulatory procedure. This program involves a long-acting contraceptive. The investment bank noted that the delay suggests evolving requirements for study design and potential hurdles on the path to approval.



Analysts at Oddo BHF shared a similar view, emphasizing that the revenue decline is primarily explained by the absence of non-recurring milestone payments recorded last year, which masks strong underlying revenue momentum. The brokerage also highlighted Medincell's solid financial position, with total cash of €84.8m, bolstered by a €48.2m capital raise last March.



Oddo BHF also detailed the company's roadmap for the coming months, which are expected to be rich in major catalysts. Analysts expect a ramp-up for Uzedy, which is now approved for bipolar disorder, significantly expanding its addressable market. The broker is also looking toward the U.S. approval of Olanzapine LAI in the fourth quarter of 2026, following the FDA's acceptance of the filing. Finally, there was a slight disappointment regarding the clinical development start for the first program under the Abbvie partnership, now expected in 2027 rather than 2026.



Both Oddo BHF and Jefferies maintained their buy ratings on Medincell shares, with price targets of €31 and €43, respectively.