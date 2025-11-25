Published on 11/25/2025 at 10:32 am EST

Medincell shares climbed 2% after the biopharmaceutical licensing company announced it will receive a $3 million grant from the Gates Foundation to support its mdc-STM program targeting malaria.

"The mdc-STM program is an injectable, three-month-acting formulation of ivermectin, designed to eliminate malaria-carrying mosquitoes when they bite treated individuals," Medincell stated.

If its safety, efficacy, and acceptability are confirmed, Medincell believes mdc-STM could have a significant impact on malaria transmission among vulnerable populations in high-transmission areas.

"In 2023, nearly 263 million people worldwide were infected with malaria, with 94% of cases occurring in Africa, resulting in approximately 597,000 deaths--the vast majority being children under five years old," the company emphasized.