Medincell Unveils Declining Annual Results

For the 2025-2026 fiscal year, operating income and other revenues totaled €24.277m, a 12% decrease. This figure includes royalties from Uzedy sales, which amounted to €9.3m compared to €6.5m a year earlier. No milestone payments were recorded during this fiscal year, whereas €4.8m was recognized in the previous period.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/16/2026 at 12:13 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Concurrently, operating expenses reached €45m, a 17% increase, reflecting the anticipated acceleration of investments in R&D and the platform, as well as the scaling up of commercial, business development, and support functions.



Finally, the financial result stood at -€10.6m, compared to -€7.4m a year earlier, primarily due to a non-cash accounting revaluation of €5.4m related to stock warrants granted to the EIB, a consequence of the rise in Medincell's share price. This accounting treatment has no impact on cash flow.



The biopharmaceutical company specified that it is continuing its transition toward a model based on several marketed innovative products, generating both milestone payments and recurring royalty income. "As anticipated, the comparison with the previous fiscal year is impacted by the absence of development milestone revenues, which were recorded during the prior year," the group stated in a press release.