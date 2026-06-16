For the 2025-2026 fiscal year, operating income and other revenues totaled €24.277m, a 12% decrease. This figure includes royalties from Uzedy sales, which amounted to €9.3m compared to €6.5m a year earlier. No milestone payments were recorded during this fiscal year, whereas €4.8m was recognized in the previous period.
Concurrently, operating expenses reached €45m, a 17% increase, reflecting the anticipated acceleration of investments in R&D and the platform, as well as the scaling up of commercial, business development, and support functions.
Finally, the financial result stood at -€10.6m, compared to -€7.4m a year earlier, primarily due to a non-cash accounting revaluation of €5.4m related to stock warrants granted to the EIB, a consequence of the rise in Medincell's share price. This accounting treatment has no impact on cash flow.
The biopharmaceutical company specified that it is continuing its transition toward a model based on several marketed innovative products, generating both milestone payments and recurring royalty income. "As anticipated, the comparison with the previous fiscal year is impacted by the absence of development milestone revenues, which were recorded during the prior year," the group stated in a press release.
MedinCell S.A. is a pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas, combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. The BEPO® technology allows the regular delivery of a drug at optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO® technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY® (BEPO® technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeqTM).
As of March 31, 2025, the company had a portfolio of 2 products in phase III clinical development and 3 products in preclinical development.
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