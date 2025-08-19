Yesterday evening Mediobanca announced that it had received authorization from the European Central Bank (ECB) to acquire Banca Generali, a move that the Italian private bank considers necessary to escape the hostile bid launched by its competitor Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), which was also authorized by the ECB at the end of June.



In a press release, Mediobanca specified that the ECB's green light is, however, conditional on the presentation - within six months of the takeover of Banca Generali - of a detailed integration plan explaining the new organization of structures and processes, the timetable for the integration stages, and the technological project for the new entity (outsourcing, cybersecurity, IT risk management, etc.).



This document must also explain the financial impact of the merger, particularly with regard to capital requirements, and the governance structure planned to oversee the integration.



If the transaction is finalized, Banca Generali would become a "significant bank," Mediobanca explains, and would therefore be directly supervised by the ECB, and no longer solely by the Bank of Italy.



From Mediobanca's management's view, the offer for Banca Generali represents a growth opportunity in line with the 'One Brand One Culture' strategic plan, enabling the group to become a major player in wealth management, with more than €215bn in assets under management and a network of 3,750 professionals.



However, the board of directors has decided to give the group's shareholders the opportunity to choose between this project and the offer submitted by MPS, on which it had already expressed a negative opinion, at a general meeting scheduled for next Thursday.



On the Milan Stock Exchange, Mediobanca shares rose by more than 2% on Tuesday morning following these announcements, while MPS shares also gained more than 2%. YTD, Mediobanca shares have risen by around 53%, while MPS shares are up around 22%.