Medpace Holdings, Inc. reported outstanding Q3 25 results, with significant revenue growth driven by strong performance in metabolic studies and robust new business awards. Strategic expansion in core therapeutic areas and a diversified client base have bolstered operational efficiency. Analysts remain optimistic, highlighting impressive stock returns and favorable future projections.

Published on 11/18/2025 at 04:55 am EST - Modified on 11/18/2025 at 05:13 am EST

Medpace was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ohio, US. It provides global clinical research services for drug and medical device development. Partnering with biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies, Medpace offers Phase I-IV clinical trial services, including project management, regulatory affairs, data analysis, and laboratory services across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Medpace announced outstanding Q3 25 results, with revenue rising 23.7% y/y to $660m. EBITDA reached $148.4m, up 24.9% y/y, with its margin stable at 23%. Net profit came in at $111.1m, up 15.2% y/y. Key growth drivers included strong performance in metabolic studies, robust net new business awards, and higher reimbursable cost activity from investigator sites. Medpace’s strategic expansion in core therapeutic areas and a diversified client base supported its ongoing momentum and operational efficiency.

Robust growth momentum

Medpace posted robust performance over FY 21-24, achieving a revenue CAGR of 22.7%, reaching $2.1bn in FY24, driven by its focus on complex clinical trials (notably in oncology and metabolic diseases), strong backlog conversion. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 29.4% to $476m. Consequently, margins improved from 19.2% to 22.6%.

Over FY 21-24, FCF doubled to $465m. This was led by increase in Cash from operations which rose from $263m to $609m, with cash and cash equivalent rising from $461m to $669m.

In comparison, Tempus AI, Inc., a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 39.1% over FY 21-24, reaching $693m in FY 24. EBITDA grew at CAGR of 45.0% to minus $654m, with margins contracting from minus 74.5% to 94.3%.

Strong stock returns

Over the past 12 months, the company's stock delivered very strong returns of approximately 88.6%. In comparison, Tempus AI's stock delivered lower returns of around 26.7% over the same period.

Medpace is currently trading at a P/E of 39.6x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $14.8, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 30.0x and Tempus AI's valuation of minus 44.1x. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 29.1x, based on FY 25 estimated EBITDA of $552.4m, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 22.6x.

Medpace is monitored by eight analysts, of whom just one has 'Buy' rating, with the other seven having 'Hold' ratings for an average target price of $538.3. However, as the stock has already reached this target price, only a near-term correction in the stock price could create a buy opportunity for investors.

Consensus estimated revenue CAGR of 13.6%, reaching $3.1bn over FY 24-27. EBITDA is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 11.5% to $668.9m, with margins contracting 120bp to 21.6%. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 9.5% to $531m.

Overall, Medpace's impressive growth and strong stock performance highlight its operational efficiency and strategic focus. Despite high valuations and mixed ratings amongst analysts, its robust financial health and expansion in core therapeutic areas suggest potential for sustained success. Investors should consider any stock price correction as potential entry points. However, the company faces risks including backlog decline, regulatory changes, competition, biotech sector volatility, stock volatility, and insider selling, impacting future growth and project acquisition.