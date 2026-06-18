India's next phase of pharmacy growth lies outside major metros. MedPlus is well positioned to benefit from this, although rising competition could test its strategy.

Published on 06/18/2026 at 05:34 am EDT - Modified on 06/18/2026 at 05:44 am EDT

India's pharmacy retail landscape is at an inflection point - and the numbers make that impossible to ignore. According to the MedPlus' Annual Report for FY24-25, organized retail in the pharmacy and wellness category, spanning both modern brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce, commanded just 18% of the total market in FY 23. By FY 27, that share is expected to climb to 23%, i.e. a CAGR of approximately 19% over four years.

In a market the size of India's, that isn't incremental change - it's a structural regime shift.

Essential healthcare access remains highly constrained across urban towns and rural pockets, leaving a gap in basic drug availability, brand awareness, and affordability.

This exact shift is why the big players are moving in. India's second-largest pharmacy retailer, MedPlus, is expanding its presence in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. It has built a network to import, distribute, and sell pharma products, while also handling its own private-label wellness and FMCG brands. This strategic push is paying off.

Retail rules the day

Revenue increased 12.3% y/y to INR 68.9bn (USD 730m) in FY 26, from INR 61.4bn in FY 25. This growth was driven by aggressive store expansion, with 618 store additions taking the total count to 5,330 in FY 26 from 4,712 in FY 25, along with improved performance from mature stores older than 12 months, which delivered 9.4% y/y growth.

The retail segment continues to dominate the business, with revenue increasing 12.2% y/y to INR 67.6bn from INR 60.3bn. It contributed 98.1% of total revenue in FY26, compared with 1.9% from the diagnostic services segment.

Profitability improved meaningfully, with EBITDA rising 26.7% y/y to INR 6.8bn from INR 5.4bn, driven by higher-margin private label products. The EBITDA margin expanded 110bp to 9.8% from 8.7% supported by mature stores above 12 months, generating a 13.1% EBITDA margin.

Net profit grew 46.2% y/y to INR 2.2bn from INR 1.5bn, reflecting strong operating leverage as profit growth outpaced revenue growth. EPS rose 45.8% y/y to INR 18.3 from INR 12.6, in line with net profit growth.

Despite strong earnings growth, Free Cash Flow (FCF) fell 23% to INR 3.7bn (from INR 4.8bn). This decline was primarily driven by a significant increase in working capital, particularly inventory build-up, along with higher capex and lease payments.

Bitter pill

The stock is currently trading at INR 853, down 2.3% over the past year, and below its 52-week high of INR 1,022, reflecting a loss of momentum.

The stock's FY 27e P/E is 39.9x currently, which is significantly lower than its own 2-year average of 53.3x. The market expects growth because the company is expanding and profitable, but cash flow weakness suggests the growth may not be sustainable.

All seven analysts who monitor the stock rate it "Buy”, with an average target price of INR 1,168.7, implying 35.5% upside potential. Market sentiment remains positive and expects good returns. However, with such high expectations, the company must deliver strong performance to justify this optimism.

The price to pay

The government has capped the prices of 30 medicines under the Drug Price Control Order, 2013, which limits how much companies can charge. About 75% of sales come from branded medicines, so MedPlus cannot increase prices to cover costs.

The expansion of government-backed Jan Aushadhi Kendras to 25,000 stores by March 2027 could pose intense competition for MedPlus. These Kendras offer generic medicines that are 50%-to-80% cheaper, significantly undercutting MedPlus’s standard 20% discounts.