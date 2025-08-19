Medtronic shares fell 5% in early trading on Wall Street after the group released its quarterly results, despite raising its adjusted EPS guidance range to $5.60-$5.66 from $5.50-$5.60.
The medical equipment supplier also confirmed that it expects organic revenue growth of around 5% for FY 2025-26, representing total expected growth of between 6.5% and 6.8%.
For Q1, Medtronic reported adjusted EPS that edged up 2% to $1.26, with adjusted revenue up 8.4% to $8.5bn (+4.8% on an organic basis).
"We demonstrated strength in several innovative product categories, including pulsed-field ablation, transcatheter valves, neuromodulation, diabetes, and leadless pacing," said CEO Geoff Martha.
Medtronic: stock down despite raising targets
Published on 08/19/2025 at 10:15 am EDT
