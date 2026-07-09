A Japanese dog, an anonymous fisherman and a cartoon frog walk into a market. It sounds like the start of a bad joke. It is one, it has cost tens of billions of dollars, and the punchline is playing out at the White House.

A memecoin is a cryptocurrency created from a meme, those images and jokes that spread like wildfire across the Internet. The token is bought, sold and stored like any other crypto, but it promises nothing: no innovation, no use case, often not even an identified team. Its only fuel is attention, the price rises as long as the meme draws in new buyers, and falls when the Internet moves on. Anyone can create one in a few minutes, millions are launched, and a handful have made history.

The chart below shows the drop from the sector's last major peaks: December 2024 for Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Pepe, January 2025 for TRUMP. Since then, the four headliners have lost 85% to over 95% of their value. The picture, however, depends entirely on the entry date. For these tokens, the first quotes vary by aggregator, and are used here as the first usable prices. Measured that way, the picture flips. Dogecoin is still worth about 140 times its first December 2013 levels despite the crash, Shiba Inu more than 4,000 times its August 2020 starting point, and Pepe about ten times its first April 2023 quote. Even TRUMP, spotted around $1.20 in its very first hours and around $1.60 today, leaves a meager gain for day-one buyers, and a loss of more than 95% for those who paid close to $75 two days later. Same token, two stories, depending on the entry date.

Source: MarketScreener

Dogecoin, the founding joke

Dogecoin is worth about $11bn today, more than Renault's stockmarket cap ($7.7bn), and that is what is left after a 90% wipeout. It all started with a tweet. Sydney, November 2013. Jackson Palmer, a marketer at Adobe, tweets as a joke that he is investing in "Dogecoin," a cryptocurrency that does not exist. The reactions amuse him, so he buys the domain dogecoin.com and slaps on the head of Kabosu, a shiba inu whose photo is everywhere on the Internet under the meme name "Doge," captioned in Comic Sans like the original. Billy Markus, a developer at IBM, comes across the site and contacts him to code the joke for real. A few hours of tinkering with the code of an existing crypto, and Dogecoin launches on December 6, 2013.

The community runs with the toy. In 2014, holders fund the Jamaican bobsled team for the Sochi Olympics, then drinking-water wells in Kenya. A joke that digs wells, there are worse outcomes. The two founding fathers exit the stage in 2015, each in his own way. Palmer slams the door on a community he calls "toxic," gives away his tokens and leaves, by his own account. Markus, laid off, sells everything. He later tells Reddit he got the equivalent of a used Honda Civic.

Because Dogecoin, orphaned, finds a patron. Elon Musk adopts the dog with a barrage of tweets, and the token, which was worth $0.02 at the start of the year, soars to $0.7376 on May 8, 2021, up more than 35-fold in just three months. The joke then weighs some $85bn, according to GlobalData, more than Renault, Carrefour and Bouygues combined at the time. The peak comes a few hours before his appearance on Saturday Night Live, the big American comedy show, where he calls the token a "hustle," a scam. About a 30% drop during the show. Investors sue Musk and Tesla in 2022, seeking $258bn for price manipulation. A court dismissed the case in 2024, ruling his tweets were simple promotional puffery, too vague to support an investment decision.

Shiba Inu, the copy that nearly killed the original

The second act opens on a character with no face, and no, this is not a reference to the world of George R.R. Martin. In the summer of 2020, an anonymous figure calling himself Ryoshi, "fisherman" in Japanese, launches Shiba Inu. Same dog as Dogecoin, but the supply changes scale: 1 quadrillion tokens, ten thousand times Doge's initial cap. And a PR stunt that became famous. Ryoshi sends half of that mountain to the wallet of Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum's creator, without warning him. The project's website presents those tokens as burned, taken out of circulation forever. The whole promise actually rests on an assumption: Buterin would never dare touch them. Except a safe with a human inside can be opened.

In May 2021, Buterin opens the safe. He donates more than $1bn worth of SHIB to a Covid relief fund in India. Panic among holders: if the giant starts selling, everything collapses, and the price drops a third in 24 hours. Four days later, Buterin reassures them in his own way. He destroys 90% of what he has left, praying that no one ever sends him anything again without his consent. The price jumps 40% within the hour, and SHIB goes on to briefly surpass Dogecoin in market cap in October 2021. Ryoshi, for his part, fades away as he arrived, and has never been heard from again. The fisherman had reeled in his line. The community has since kept regularly burning tokens to reduce supply and support the price. Without much success, SHIB remains 95% below its peak.

Pepe, the frog with no excuse

The third act begins with a mascot that has already lived several lives. Pepe the Frog, a laid-back frog drawn by Matt Furie in 2005 in the comic Boy's Club, was hijacked by the American far right during the 2016 campaign, to the point of being labeled a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League, an organization that fights antisemitism. Furie tried everything to reclaim it: a #SavePepe campaign, then the outright burial of the character, drawn in a coffin in 2017. To no avail. In April 2023, as the crypto market is barely recovering from the collapse of the FTX platform, an anonymous team resurrects the frog as a token on Ethereum, without asking Furie's opinion, and he is not associated with the project.

The project makes its position clear on its website: no utility, no promises, no official team. The market loves that honesty. In three weeks, market cap reaches $1.6bn and early buyers who got in with a few hundred dollars become millionaires. The record falls in December 2024, carried by the memecoin wave that follows the US election, with a market cap that brushes $11bn. A little more than $1bn remains today. The frog had done politics. It was left for politics to do its memecoin.

Final act, the White House

Three days before his inauguration, in January 2025, Donald Trump announces his official token. TRUMP jumps from about $1 to more than $75 in two days, then collapses: it is worth about $1.7 today. According to analytics firm Nansen, two-thirds of the roughly 1.5 million buyer wallets are losing money, $3.81bn wiped out. The president, meanwhile, reported $636m in revenue from a token whose supply is about 80% controlled by his family, and that pays him a commission on every transaction, whether the price rises or collapses. All of it outside the stock-market radar, with the SEC, the U.S. markets watchdog, likening memecoins to collectibles rather than financial securities. Not a security, therefore neither the market rules nor the protections that govern a listed stock apply. The seller of the joke got paid. The laughers, much less so.

To be fair, memecoins have a rare quality in finance: they tell you exactly what they are, and many buyers know they are gambling. The problem is the asymmetry of the game. The issuer controls the supply, knows the calendar and collects the fees, the late buyer holds nothing but a bet on other people's attention. The day it shifts to the next joke, only the meme remains. Kabosu, the dog behind Dogecoin, died in May 2024 at 18. The token in her likeness is still worth about $11bn. The best jokes are the ones that last. Especially for the one telling them.