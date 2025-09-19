Mercedes-Benz has announced the start of construction of a 140 MW wind farm at its Papenburg test site, in cooperation with developer UKA, Nordex Group, and Max Bögl Wind AG. The project comprises 20 turbines that will be commissioned by 2027 under a power purchase agreement.



This facility will cover around 20% of Mercedes-Benz's annual electricity requirements in Germany. Joerg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management responsible for Production, emphasized that this project illustrates the concrete implementation of the group's sustainability strategy.



UKA, the owner of the future farm, will supply Mercedes-Benz with electricity for 25 years. Its CEO, Gernot Gauglitz, describes this achievement as a "flagship project" within a portfolio of more than 1.5 GW of onshore wind power under construction in Germany.



The Papenburg site, which covers 800 hectares, has played a key role in the manufacturer's research and development since 1998. This farm is part of the goal to cover 70% of production energy needs with renewables by 2030, ahead of a global transition to 100% renewable energy.