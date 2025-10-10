HSBC maintains its buy recommendation on the stock, along with its target price of €72.



This TP represents around 34% upside potential from the current share price.



The analyst believes that weakness in China, price competition in electric vehicles and a potentially muted response to upcoming models are major downside risks.



We have raised our adjusted EBIT estimates by 1%-2% for 2025-2027 to reflect a slight increase in underlying volumes according to S&P forecasts and a slightly higher than expected market share for electric vehicles, HSBC says.



The analyst points out that Mercedes-Benz has indicated that Q3 automotive margins will be at the low end of its forecast range for FY 2025, between 4% and 6%, while van margins will be at the high end, between 8% and 10%.



Free cash flow for the industrial sector will be down compared to the previous quarter, but better than expected, HSBC added in its conclusion.