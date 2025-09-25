The Mercedes-Benz plant in Vitoria has successfully started production of the first pre-series vehicles of the new all-electric Mercedes-Benz VLE.



In order to meet the requirements of the first vehicle based on the new modular and scalable van architecture in production, the Mercedes-Benz plant in Vitoria has been completely modernized.



As part of more than 160 different training courses, the approximately 5,000 employees at the site were trained in the new processes and procedures, also in cooperation with other Mercedes-Benz plants.



Topics covered included, for example, the integration of new IT standards and the use of new technologies and materials.



The new VLE is the first vehicle based on our new modular and highly flexible van architecture. Throughout the development process, we have consistently used innovative digital methods while creating significant efficiency gains, it said.