Mercedes-Benz has announced the presentation of the Vision Iconic concept car, described as a manifesto of design and innovation for a new electric and digital era. Inspired by the brand's heritage, the model combines cutting-edge technologies—solar paint, level 4 automated driving, and neuromorphic computing—with a revisited Art Deco aesthetic.



According to Markus Schäfer, the group's chief technology officer, this 'Vision Iconic' embodies the group's vision of tomorrow's mobility, combining beauty and technology. Meanwhile, Gorden Wagener, its chief design officer, describes the vehicle as a sculpture in motion, a tribute to timeless elegance.



The concept stands out with its reinterpreted chrome grille, integrated lighting, and lounge-like interior, combining craftsmanship and digital innovations. Experimental photovoltaic paint could generate up to 12,000 km of additional annual range, illustrating Mercedes-Benz's sustainable and forward-thinking approach.