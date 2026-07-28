The retail property company posted solid financial performance in the first half of 2026. Operational excellence and tight cost control helped the group clear a new hurdle, prompting it to raise all of its annual guidance.
Over the first six months of the year, recurring net profit came in at €64.1m, up 4.1%. That increase came despite an overall rise in the average cost of debt. Net rental income accelerated, rising 4.5%, driven by 2.9% organic rental growth. Finally, EBITDA climbed 4.8% to €76.2m. The margin widened by 70 basis points to 82.7%, benefiting in particular from the first efficiency gains delivered by an artificial intelligence program designed to cut operating expenses by 5% over the medium term.
In light of these strong figures, management has raised its full-year ambitions. It now expects recurring net profit per share of between €1.30 and €1.32, versus at least €1.29 previously. The dividend target has also been lifted to €1.02 from €1.
Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties.
At the end of 2025, Mercialys had a portfolio of 1,996 leases with a rental value of EUR 178.6 million on an annualized basis. It holds assets with an estimated value of EUR 3 billion (including transfer taxes).
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