Mercialys raises its annual targets

The retail property company posted solid financial performance in the first half of 2026. Operational excellence and tight cost control helped the group clear a new hurdle, prompting it to raise all of its annual guidance.

Over the first six months of the year, recurring net profit came in at €64.1m, up 4.1%. That increase came despite an overall rise in the average cost of debt. Net rental income accelerated, rising 4.5%, driven by 2.9% organic rental growth. Finally, EBITDA climbed 4.8% to €76.2m. The margin widened by 70 basis points to 82.7%, benefiting in particular from the first efficiency gains delivered by an artificial intelligence program designed to cut operating expenses by 5% over the medium term.



In light of these strong figures, management has raised its full-year ambitions. It now expects recurring net profit per share of between €1.30 and €1.32, versus at least €1.29 previously. The dividend target has also been lifted to €1.02 from €1.