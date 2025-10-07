Merck (MSD outside North America) announces the acquisition of Verona Pharma, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the group and whose American Depositary Shares (ADS) have been delisted from the Nasdaq Global Market. NB: pmt -0.3%.



The acquisition strengthens Merck's cardiopulmonary portfolio with the addition of Ohtuvayre, a first-in-class maintenance treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which is expected to grow over the next decade, it said.



Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the pharmaceutical company acquired Verona Pharma at a price of $107 per ADS, each representing eight shares of common stock, for a total transaction value of approximately $10bn.



The transaction is expected to have a negative impact on Merck's non-GAAP EPS of approximately $0.16 in the first 12 months, representing costs associated with financing the transaction partially offset by the performance of Ohtuvayre.