Merck announces that the US FDA has granted priority review to two supplemental biologics license applications (sBLAs) for Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Keytruda QLEX (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph), each in combination with Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv), for the treatment of muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) in patients who are ineligible for cisplatin-based chemotherapy. The target action date (PDUFA) is April 7, 2026.



The applications are based on the results of a Phase III trial conducted with Pfizer and Astellas, which showed a 60% improvement in event-free survival and a 50% reduction in the risk of death compared to surgery alone. The complete pathological response rate was 57.1% compared to 8.6% for the control group.



According to Marjorie Green, senior vice president of Merck Research Laboratories, this priority review brings the company closer to "new treatment options for a patient population with significant unmet medical need."



Merck is conducting several Phase III studies to evaluate Keytruda in all stages of bladder cancer, from non-invasive to metastatic.