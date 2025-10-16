Merck announces that a Phase 3 trial has met its secondary endpoint of overall survival (OS) in all patients with recurrent, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The study evaluated pembrolizumab (Keytruda), an anti-PD-1 antibody, in combination with paclitaxel-based chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab.



These results are in addition to the already positive results on progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival for PD-L1-expressing tumors. Treatment with Keytruda showed a statistically and clinically significant improvement in overall survival compared to placebo combined with chemotherapy, with no new safety signals.



According to Dr. Gursel Aktan, Vice President of Global Clinical Development, this is the first time that an immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment has shown a benefit for all patients with this form of cancer.



Detailed results will be presented at the ESMO 2025 Congress.