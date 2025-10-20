Merck announces that Keytruda (pembrolizumab) continues to provide significant survival benefits in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



In a study (stage II-IIIB), the combination of Keytruda + chemotherapy before surgery, followed by Keytruda alone after surgery, increased overall survival to 64.6% at 5 years, compared with 53.6% for the comparator.



Follow-up studies over 8 to 10 years (KEYNOTE-001, 010, 024, and 042) confirm a sustained improvement in survival, up to a median of 26.3 months for PD-L1-positive patients, compared with 13.4 months with chemotherapy.



Serious adverse events remained comparable and manageable. According to Merck, these results reinforce Keytruda's position as the standard of care for NSCLC at all stages of the disease.