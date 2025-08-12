Merck announced on Tuesday that the combination of its flagship immunotherapy Keytruda and Pfizer's antibody-drug conjugate Padcev had shown positive results in the treatment of a form of bladder cancer.



The US biopharmaceutical company said a Phase 3 trial demonstrated a "clinically relevant and statistically significant improvement" in event-free survival in treated patients, the study's primary endpoint.



Two secondary endpoints, improvement in overall survival and complete pathological response (pCR) in patients with invasive bladder cancer who are not eligible for chemotherapy, before and after surgery compared to surgery alone.



With more than 614,000 new cases diagnosed each year, 30% of which are muscle-invasive (MIBC), bladder cancer is the ninth most common cancer worldwide.



The standard treatment is usually cisplatin-based chemotherapy administered before surgery, which improves patient survival, but up to half of patients with MIBC cannot receive cisplatin and therefore have few treatment options, meaning that they usually undergo surgery without prior treatment.



Beyond surgery, there has been no therapeutic progress to date in patients with invasive bladder cancer who cannot receive cisplatin-based chemotherapy, Merck said.



These patients have a high risk of relapse and a poor prognosis, even after removal of the bladder, it said.



The results of this study mark the first time that a systemic treatment, administered before and after surgery, has significantly improved survival compared to surgery alone in these patients. This demonstrates the potential of this combination to address an important unmet medical need, it added.



Keytruda and Padcev have already been approved in several countries for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.