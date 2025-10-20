Merck (MSD outside the United States and Canada) has announced the start of construction of a $3bn, 400,000-square-foot (approximately 37,000 m²) pharmaceutical manufacturing facility at its Elkton, Virginia, site.



This project is part of a more than $70bn investment program launched by the group in 2025 to expand its manufacturing and R&D activities in the US.



The healthcare group says that the expansion of its Elkton site, which will provide it with a 'center of excellence for pharmaceutical manufacturing', will potentially create over 500 full-time jobs and 8,000 construction jobs.



This year alone, Merck has announced nearly $6bn in manufacturing investments in North Carolina, Delaware, Kansas, and Virginia, which are expected to create more than 1,600 new jobs in the United States, it said more broadly.