Merck (MSD outside the United States and Canada) has announced the start of construction of a $3bn, 400,000-square-foot (approximately 37,000 m²) pharmaceutical manufacturing facility at its Elkton, Virginia, site.
This project is part of a more than $70bn investment program launched by the group in 2025 to expand its manufacturing and R&D activities in the US.
The healthcare group says that the expansion of its Elkton site, which will provide it with a 'center of excellence for pharmaceutical manufacturing', will potentially create over 500 full-time jobs and 8,000 construction jobs.
This year alone, Merck has announced nearly $6bn in manufacturing investments in North Carolina, Delaware, Kansas, and Virginia, which are expected to create more than 1,600 new jobs in the United States, it said more broadly.
Published on 10/20/2025 at 08:05 am EDT
