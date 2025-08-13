Merck announced on Wednesday that Canadian authorities has approved the use of its flagship immunotherapy Keytruda for the treatment of head and neck cancer.



The US pharmaceutical company said Health Canada's approval covers locally advanced and resectable PD-L1-positive squamous cell carcinoma (SCP) as a neoadjuvant treatment, followed by adjuvant treatment in combination with radiation therapy with or without cisplatin, and then as monotherapy.



We know that head and neck squamous cell carcinomas present significant therapeutic challenges due to their complexity, it said.



The introduction of a perioperative anti-PD-1 treatment option for eligible patients in Canada represents an important advancement that could make a meaningful difference for patients and their families affected by this disease, it added.



Merck notes that the approval is based on data from a Phase III study that showed that perioperative treatment, i.e., treatment before, during, and after surgery, with Keytruda in combination with radiation therapy with or without chemotherapy, reduced the risk of event-free survival by 30% compared to adjuvant radiation therapy with or without chemotherapy.