Merck KGaA announces the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire the chromatography business of JSR Life Sciences, a California-based company specializing in the development, manufacture, and solutions for bioprocesses.



The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2026 and will expand Merck KGaA's portfolio by adding advanced protein A chromatography technologies, which are essential for the purification of monoclonal antibodies.



This acquisition strengthens Merck's position in the bioproduction market and confirms its commitment to antibody production technologies, said Sebastián Arana, Head of Process Solutions in the Life Science division.



Based in Belgium, the unit employs over 50 people and supplies Amsphere A3 and Amsphere A+ resins, which are recognized for their purification performance.



Tim Lowery, President of JSR Life Sciences, believes that integration into Merck will give these technologies "increased global impact to accelerate the time to market for therapies."