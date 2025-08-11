Deutsche Bank maintains its 'buy' rating on Merck KGaA shares, with a target price lowered from €140 to €133, with its new TP still offering over 20% upside potential for the German healthcare and chemicals group's stock.



After a mixed Q2, we remain positive on the investment case due to the attractive valuation and, above all, the improvement in the life sciences business,' the broker said.



However, it believes that the stock urgently needs a quarter that triggers renewed positive consensus earnings revisions (or at least a halt to downward revisions) for the share to regain momentum.



In this respect, and despite its downward revisions, Deutsche Bank says it is hopeful that the group's 2025 forecasts have been reduced sufficiently to achieve this with the Q3 results.