Merck KGaA announced the opening of a new €25m BioReliance center at its headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany, to expand its release testing capabilities for active substances and biopharmaceutical products for the European market.
The 2,000 m² site will also conduct Good Manufacturing Practice-compliant stability studies for monoclonal antibodies and cell therapies. Headcount is expected to increase gradually to meet demand.
Located close to several major European clinical trial hubs, the facility is intended to help bring treatments to market in Europe and will join Merck's global BioReliance testing network.
The opening is part of the group's investment strategy in its contract analytical capabilities: by way of reminder, Merck KGaA opened a €290m biosafety testing center in 2024 in Rockville (United States) and invested €22m to increase its testing capacity in Scotland by 40%.
The stock is down 0.8% in early afternoon trading in Frankfurt.
Merck KGaA is one of the world's leading pharmaceutical and chemical groups. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- solutions and products for scientific and biotechnological research (42.6%);
- pharmaceutical products (40.8%): prescription drugs for the treatment of diabetes, cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disorders, inflammatory disorders, etc.;
- performance materials for the electronics industry (16.6%): semiconductor materials, liquid crystals, pigments and additives, carbon-based organic materials, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (4.8%), Switzerland (1.9%), Europe (23.7%), the United States (24.8%), North America (1.3%), China (13.7%), Asia/Pacific (19.2%), Latin America (6.9%), Middle East and Africa (3.7%).
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