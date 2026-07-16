Merck KGaA invests €25m in a new testing center in Germany

The group is strengthening its analytical capabilities in Europe to support the development and commercialization of biologic therapies.

Merck KGaA announced the opening of a new €25m BioReliance center at its headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany, to expand its release testing capabilities for active substances and biopharmaceutical products for the European market.



The 2,000 m² site will also conduct Good Manufacturing Practice-compliant stability studies for monoclonal antibodies and cell therapies. Headcount is expected to increase gradually to meet demand.



Located close to several major European clinical trial hubs, the facility is intended to help bring treatments to market in Europe and will join Merck's global BioReliance testing network.



The opening is part of the group's investment strategy in its contract analytical capabilities: by way of reminder, Merck KGaA opened a €290m biosafety testing center in 2024 in Rockville (United States) and invested €22m to increase its testing capacity in Scotland by 40%.



The stock is down 0.8% in early afternoon trading in Frankfurt.

