The Board of Partners has appointed Kai Beckmann as the future Chairman of the Board of Management and CEO of Merck.



He will succeed Belén Garijo on May 1, 2026, who will continue to lead the company until the end of her term.



Kai Beckmann will become Deputy CEO with immediate effect and will continue in his role as CEO of Electronics until a successor is announced.



Belén Garijo will leave Merck after 15 years with the company, including six years as CEO of Healthcare and, since 2021, as Chair of the Board of Directors and CEO of Merck.



I would like to thank Belén Garijo for safely steering Merck through tumultuous years of transformative change and returning the company to profitable growth. She has shaped the company's evolution into a leading global science and technology company, while fostering a high-impact culture and preparing our teams for the future, said Johannes Baillou, Board Chairman of E. Merck KG.