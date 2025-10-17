Merck KGaA announces new results from the global Phase 3 program evaluating pimicotinib, developed by Abbisko Therapeutics for the treatment of giant cell tumors of tendon sheaths (GCTs).



With a median follow-up of 14.3 months, the objective response rate reached 76.2%, compared to 54% at week 25, with continued improvements in pain, stiffness, and physical function.



No new safety signals were observed. Victoria Zazulina, Director of Oncology Development at Merck, highlights pimicotinib's potential to "transform care by offering lasting benefits in both tumor reduction and quality of life."



A marketing authorization application is currently under review in China, with others to follow in the United States and elsewhere.