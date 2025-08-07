Merck KGaA has announced net income of €1,393m for H1 2025, up 6.8% y-o-y, driven by lower R&D expenses and an improvement in EBIT, which rose 10% to €1,897m



EPS came in at €3.19 (+6.7%), while adjusted EPS was €4.14, down slightly (-2.8%) y-o-y.



Group sales rose 0.6% to €10.54bn (+2.3% on an organic basis), driven by the Life Science (+1.9%) and Healthcare (+0.8%) divisions, which offset the decline in the Electronics business (-2.7%). At constant exchange rates, organic growth reached 5.2%.



Geographically, growth in Europe (+4.4%) and the Middle East/Africa (+7%) offset declines in North America (-4%) and Latin America (-6.3%).



Adjusted EBITDA came in at €2.998bn, up 1.2%, representing a margin of 28.5% compared with 28.3% a year earlier. The Healthcare division posted the strongest momentum with adjusted EBITDA up 10.6%, driven by Mavenclad and Erbitux. In contrast, Electronics declined by 23.2%, penalized by the slowdown in customer projects and one-time negative effects.



Operating free cash flow fell by 40.8% to €1.12bn, impacted by changes in working capital requirements, unfavorable currency effects and payments related to the acquisition of SpringWorks Therapeutics (completed in July).



The company anticipates organic revenue growth of between 2% and 5% for fiscal 2025 and adjusted EBITDA of between €5.9bn and €6.3bn. The group has slightly lowered its revenue forecast due to weakness in the Electronics division, but has raised its adjusted EBITDA forecast, thanks in particular to strong performance in Healthcare and rigorous cost management. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between €8.00 and €8.70.