Merck KGaA announces a strategic partnership with the US-based Promega Corporation to develop new technologies for drug screening and discovery. The agreement combines Merck KGaA's expertise in organoids and synthetic chemistry with Promega's assay and biosensor technologies.



The companies are co-developing tests capable of monitoring cell activity in real time in three-dimensional (3D) cultures, which are models that more closely resemble human biology than traditional 2D approaches. According to Anand Nambiar, Head of Science & Lab Solutions at Merck KGaA, this collaboration will enable "faster identification of safer and more effective drug candidates."



A second agreement aims to combine Merck KGaA's Duolink technology with Promega's HiBiT to better study intracellular protein interactions.



Following the acquisition of HUB Organoids B.V. at the end of 2024, this partnership strengthens Merck KGaA's position in next-generation biology and preclinical research.