Merck KGaA teams up with Versant to launch Saturnus Bio

The German drugmaker announced a strategic research-stage collaboration with Saturnus Bio, a biotechnology start-up founded by Versant Ventures, aimed at building a foundational portfolio in the promising field of rare genetic cardiomyopathies.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/23/2026 at 10:17 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

To structure the partnership, Merck is using a so-called 'build-to-buy' deal framework. The transaction includes an upfront cash payment of $50m from the German group. The money will fund all of Saturnus Bio's research work, while allowing Merck to secure an immediate minority equity stake.



The agreement also provides for milestone payments (preclinical milestones) as scientific progress is made, along with an exclusive right for Merck to acquire 100% of Saturnus Bio at an option price that has already been set, plus earnouts tied to the biotech's future performance.



Saturnus Bio will rely on targeted gene modulation to take on rare monogenic cardiomyopathies, severe diseases of the heart muscle caused by an abnormality in a single gene.



For Merck, the move is designed to boost the productivity of its R&D pipeline at lower risk by combining its own antibody technologies with Saturnus' cutting-edge expertise. The group is thus reaffirming its willingness to target high-value precision-medicine niches where competition remains limited.