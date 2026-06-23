Merck KGaA teams up with Versant to launch Saturnus Bio
The German drugmaker announced a strategic research-stage collaboration with Saturnus Bio, a biotechnology start-up founded by Versant Ventures, aimed at building a foundational portfolio in the promising field of rare genetic cardiomyopathies.
To structure the partnership, Merck is using a so-called 'build-to-buy' deal framework. The transaction includes an upfront cash payment of $50m from the German group. The money will fund all of Saturnus Bio's research work, while allowing Merck to secure an immediate minority equity stake.
The agreement also provides for milestone payments (preclinical milestones) as scientific progress is made, along with an exclusive right for Merck to acquire 100% of Saturnus Bio at an option price that has already been set, plus earnouts tied to the biotech's future performance.
Saturnus Bio will rely on targeted gene modulation to take on rare monogenic cardiomyopathies, severe diseases of the heart muscle caused by an abnormality in a single gene.
For Merck, the move is designed to boost the productivity of its R&D pipeline at lower risk by combining its own antibody technologies with Saturnus' cutting-edge expertise. The group is thus reaffirming its willingness to target high-value precision-medicine niches where competition remains limited.
Merck KGaA is one of the world's leading pharmaceutical and chemical groups. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- solutions and products for scientific and biotechnological research (42.6%);
- pharmaceutical products (40.8%): prescription drugs for the treatment of diabetes, cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disorders, inflammatory disorders, etc.;
- performance materials for the electronics industry (16.6%): semiconductor materials, liquid crystals, pigments and additives, carbon-based organic materials, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (4.8%), Switzerland (1.9%), Europe (23.7%), the United States (24.8%), North America (1.3%), China (13.7%), Asia/Pacific (19.2%), Latin America (6.9%), Middle East and Africa (3.7%).
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