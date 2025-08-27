Merck announced on Wednesday that the first patient had been treated in a Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of HER3-DXd, its new antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in an advanced and complex form of breast cancer.



This study will test HER3-DXd in comparison with standard treatments in patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer that is difficult to treat and has continued to progress despite hormone therapy and initial targeted therapy.



While survival rates are high for patients diagnosed at an early stage, only about 30% of those whose disease is already advanced or has become metastatic are still alive five years after diagnosis.



In women with RH-positive and HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer, the prognosis is particularly poor when the disease progresses after initial treatments, highlighting the urgent need for new therapeutic options.



Merck's study plans to enroll approximately 1,000 patients in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America.



Developed in collaboration with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo, patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd) is a drug-conjugated antibody that binds an anti-HER3 antibody to a chemotherapy drug (topoisomerase-I inhibitor).