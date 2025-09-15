Merck and its partner Daiichi Sankyo announced that the US FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to raludotatug deruxtecan (R-DXd), an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CDH6, a protein whose expression is abnormally elevated in several cancers.



This recognition concerns the treatment of adult patients with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, primary peritoneal, or fallopian tube cancers who have previously been treated with bevacizumab.



The FDA's decision is based on the results of a Phase 1 trial and an ongoing Phase 2/3 trial. Interim data presented at international conferences have shown a promising efficacy profile.



Ken Takeshita, Chief Medical Officer at Daiichi Sankyo, believes that this milestone "represents an important step forward in the development of R-DXd for patients with platinum-resistant cancers expressing CDH6." Eliav Barr, Chief Medical Officer at Merck, adds that this treatment "could become a major option in this population with high unmet medical need."



This is the first BTD designation obtained for R-DXd and the second resulting from the collaboration between both pharmaceutical groups.



















