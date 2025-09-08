Daiichi Sankyo and Merck announced that ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd) showed an objective response rate of 48.2% in a Phase 2 trial involving 137 patients with advanced small cell lung cancer who had already been treated.



The median duration of response was 5.3 months and the median overall survival was 10.3 months. In a second-line subgroup, the response rate rose to 56.3%, with a median duration of response of 7.2 months.



In patients receiving third-line and beyond treatment, the response rate was 45.7%. Intracranial activity was also observed in patients with brain metastases.

The safety profile was consistent with that seen in Phase 1, with 36.5% of Grade 3 or higher adverse events, including neutropenia (13.9%) and interstitial lung disease (12.4%, including 1.5% Grade 5).



Ken Takeshita, Director of R&D at Daiichi Sankyo, says these results support ongoing discussions with global regulatory authorities. In August 2025, the drug received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for patients who have progressed after platinum-based chemotherapy.