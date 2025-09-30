Merck announces positive results from a Phase III trial evaluating Winrevair (sotatercept-csrk) in patients newly diagnosed with pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Winrevair reduced the risk of clinical worsening events by 76% compared to placebo. After a median follow-up of 14.6 months, 10.6% of treated patients experienced a progression event compared to 36.9% on placebo.



The benefits were early, durable, and consistent across all subgroups, including those on dual or triple background therapy.



In addition, two secondary endpoints were also met: 29.4% of patients showed multicomponent improvement (versus 14.6% on placebo) and 60.1% maintained or achieved a low REVEAL Lite 2 score (versus 47.9%). As a reminder, REVEAL Lite 2 is a risk stratification tool used in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension.



The safety profile was consistent with previous trials, with no new signals.



Based on these results, the study was stopped early and patients can continue treatment via the SOTERIA open-label study. Regulatory filings are planned, with Winrevair already approved in more than 54 countries.