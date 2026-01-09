According to rumours reported by the Financial Times, Merck has opened talks aimed at acquiring Revolution Medicines.

Merck has mentioned a deal potentially worth between $28bn and $32bn, which would make it the largest healthcare takeover in at least two years, when Pfizer bought Seagen for $43bn. However, the FT notes that other major drugmakers are also in the running to buy the US cancer-drug company, which does not yet have any marketed products.



After several large-scale acquisitions last year, Merck aims to offset the revenue hit expected from the expiry of the patent on one of its flagship medicines - Keytruda - in 2028.



Revolution Medicines is currently running early-phase trials of a new therapy to treat the most common form of pancreatic cancer, for which treatment options are limited. The company is also testing the same drug in people with non-small cell lung cancer.