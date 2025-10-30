Merck reported Q3 2025 adjusted net income of $6.45bn, up 62% y-o-y, representing EPS of $2.58, up 64%.



Published data shows net income of $5.79bn (+83%) for EPS of $2.32 (+87%).



Global sales totaled $17.28bn for the quarter, up 4% (3% at constant exchange rates) and exceeding expectations ($16.9bn).



Sales of Keytruda, the main growth driver, rose 10% to $8.14bn, driven by strong demand in several metastatic and adjuvant oncology indications. Conversely, Gardasil/Gardasil 9 declined 24% to $1.75bn, penalized by lower demand in China.



Adjusted gross margin improved to 81.9% from 80.5% a year earlier, while adjusted R&D expenses decreased 32% to $4bn.



"We continue to generate value through our innovative portfolio of medicines and vaccines, while securing our future with targeted investments in our pipeline," said Robert M. Davis, Merck's chairman and CEO.



Building on this momentum, the group has raised and tightened its adjusted EPS forecast for FY 2025, now expected to be between $8.93 and $8.98 (up from $8.87 to $8.97 previously). Annual sales are anticipated to be between $64.5bn and $65.0bn, a slightly higher range despite an estimated negative currency impact of 0.5%.



Despite these positive results, the stock is down over 3% in pre-market trading in New York.