Merck announces an agreement with Blackstone Life Sciences to finance the development of sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT), an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the TROP2 protein, which is present on the surface of many cancer cells. This experimental treatment is being evaluated in 15 Phase 3 clinical trials in six tumor types, including breast, endometrial, and lung cancer.
Blackstone will pay Merck a non-refundable $700m to cover part of the development costs through 2026. In return, Blackstone will receive low to medium royalties on net sales of sac-TMT, subject to regulatory approval in the United States for the first-line treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.
Caroline Litchfield, Merck's chief financial officer, emphasizes that this agreement "enables us to leverage the potential of sac-TMT while supporting the group's growth and financial strength."
Merck notes that the initial partnership with Chinese laboratory Kelun-Biotech, which holds the rights to the molecule in China, remains unchanged.
Merck & Co., Inc. specializes in the development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products and vaccines sold under prescription. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of pharmaceutical products (69.4%): for treating hypertension, osteoporosis, atherosclerosis, respiratory, bacterial and fungal, ophthalmologic, and urological diseases, acute migraine, hair loss in men, etc.;
- sale of vaccines (20%);
- sale of animal health products (9.2%);
- other (1.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (50.3%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (21.8%), Latin America (5.4%), China (8.6%), Japan (5.1%), Asia/Pacific (4.8%) and other (4%).
