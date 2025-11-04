Merck announces an agreement with Blackstone Life Sciences to finance the development of sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT), an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the TROP2 protein, which is present on the surface of many cancer cells. This experimental treatment is being evaluated in 15 Phase 3 clinical trials in six tumor types, including breast, endometrial, and lung cancer.



Blackstone will pay Merck a non-refundable $700m to cover part of the development costs through 2026. In return, Blackstone will receive low to medium royalties on net sales of sac-TMT, subject to regulatory approval in the United States for the first-line treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.



Caroline Litchfield, Merck's chief financial officer, emphasizes that this agreement "enables us to leverage the potential of sac-TMT while supporting the group's growth and financial strength."



Merck notes that the initial partnership with Chinese laboratory Kelun-Biotech, which holds the rights to the molecule in China, remains unchanged.



















