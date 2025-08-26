Merck announced that new clinical trial and research data will be presented at the 2025 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress in Madrid, Spain, from August 29 to September 1.



The data presented at ESC includes Merck's latest research focused on atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), pulmonary hypertension (PH), and heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).



Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide, and Merck is committed to addressing this urgent public health challenge through research and innovative science,' said Dr. Eliav Barr, senior vice president, chief of global clinical development and chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories.



'At this year's congress, the data we are presenting reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing cardiovascular research with the goal of improving outcomes for at-risk patients worldwide.'