In a filing with the AMF, Amiral Gestion, acting on behalf of funds under its management, declared that it crossed above the 5% threshold of Mersen's share capital on May 20, following an on-market share acquisition.

The asset management firm specified that it holds, on behalf of the aforementioned funds, 1,229,169 Mersen shares representing an equal number of voting rights, or 5.03% of the share capital and 4.53% of the voting rights of the electrical specialties and graphite materials company.