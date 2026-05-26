In a filing with the AMF, Amiral Gestion, acting on behalf of funds under its management, declared that it crossed above the 5% threshold of Mersen's share capital on May 20, following an on-market share acquisition.
The asset management firm specified that it holds, on behalf of the aforementioned funds, 1,229,169 Mersen shares representing an equal number of voting rights, or 5.03% of the share capital and 4.53% of the voting rights of the electrical specialties and graphite materials company.
Global Expert in electrical specialties and graphite-based materials, Mersen designs innovative solutions to address its client's specific needs to enable them to optimize their manufacturing process in sectors such as energy, transportation, electronics, chemical, pharmaceutical and process industries. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- advanced materials (51.7%): graphite anticorrosion equipment (world No. 1), brushes and brushholders for industrial electric motors (world No. 1), and high-temperature applications of isostatic graphite (world No. 2);
- electrical power (48.3%): solutions for energy management (namely power electronics; world No. 1 supplier of passive components for power electronics), electric protection and monitoring (world No. 2 in industrial fuses manufacturing) and current collection for the rail market (world No. 1).
At the end of 2025, the group had 54 manufacturing sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.2%), Europe (24.5%), North America (43%), Asia/Pacific (20.9%) and other (3.4%).
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