Mersen shares slumped sharply on Friday morning in Paris, with the electrical components and advanced materials specialist posting the second-largest decline in the CAC Mid & Small index following a warning about its annual results.



In the first hour of trading the stock was down over 15%, while the small and mid-cap index was almost flat (down 0.3%).



Last night, the group reported consolidated sales of €895m for the first nine months of the year, representing organic growth of -4.1% compared to 2024, including a 4.3% decline in activity on this basis of comparison in Q3.



In its press release, Mersen explained that the strong performance of the aerospace, rail, electronics, and electrical markets was not enough to fully offset the weakness of the solar and semiconductor markets.



Saying that it does not anticipate any recovery in the solar market by the end of the year, the company has decided to revise its annual sales and margin forecasts downwards to the lower end of the range initially anticipated.



The group now expects organic sales growth of between 5% and 3% in 2025, compared with -5% to 0% previously, with a current EBITDA margin now expected to be around 16%, instead of 16% to 16.5% previously.



Following this below-consensus publication, Portzamparc analysts indicate that they anticipate a downward revision of market estimates, while maintaining their buy recommendation on the stock in view of its reasonable valuation.



Since the beginning of the year, Mersen's market capitalization has risen by a further 14.5% to €575m, compared with a 12.5% increase for the CAC Mid & Small index.