Fourth-quarter 2025 activity was nearly stable on an organic basis (-0.5%) and showed sequential growth compared to the third quarter. Profitability targets for 2025 have been confirmed, with current operating margin expected at around 9.2%, while the group maintains its objectives for 2029.
Based on 2025 revenues, the group anticipates a current operating margin of approximately 9.2%, which is mid-range within the forecast bracket of 9% to 9.5%, as well as a current EBITDA margin of around 16%, unchanged from previous guidance. Industrial investments are expected to total about €135 million, a level below the lower end of the forecast range communicated at the end of October 2025.
In 2026, industrial investments are projected to be lower than in 2025, enabling the group to return to positive free cash flow. Over the medium term, the group confirms all of its objectives for 2029.
Global Expert in electrical specialties and graphite-based materials, Mersen designs innovative solutions to address its client's specific needs to enable them to optimize their manufacturing process in sectors such as energy, transportation, electronics, chemical, pharmaceutical and process industries. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- advanced materials (55.5%): graphite anticorrosion equipment (world No. 1), brushes and brushholders for industrial electric motors (world No. 1), and high-temperature applications of isostatic graphite (world No. 2);
- electrical power (44.5%): solutions for energy management (namely power electronics; world No. 1 supplier of passive components for power electronics), electric protection and monitoring (world No. 2 in industrial fuses manufacturing) and current collection for the rail market (world No. 1).
At the end of 2024, the group had 55 manufacturing sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.5%), Europe (24.7%), North America (40.9%), Asia/Pacific (23.9%) and other (3%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.