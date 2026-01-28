Mersen Reaffirms 2029 Targets

The advanced materials producer posted 2025 revenues of €1.19 billion, down 3.2% organically compared to 2024

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 01/28/2026 at 12:08 pm EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Fourth-quarter 2025 activity was nearly stable on an organic basis (-0.5%) and showed sequential growth compared to the third quarter. Profitability targets for 2025 have been confirmed, with current operating margin expected at around 9.2%, while the group maintains its objectives for 2029.



Based on 2025 revenues, the group anticipates a current operating margin of approximately 9.2%, which is mid-range within the forecast bracket of 9% to 9.5%, as well as a current EBITDA margin of around 16%, unchanged from previous guidance. Industrial investments are expected to total about €135 million, a level below the lower end of the forecast range communicated at the end of October 2025.



In 2026, industrial investments are projected to be lower than in 2025, enabling the group to return to positive free cash flow. Over the medium term, the group confirms all of its objectives for 2029.