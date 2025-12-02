Mersen has announced that it has been chosen by the United States Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to supply isostatic synthetic graphite under a three-year contract valued at approximately $10 million.

"Isostatic synthetic graphite is a high-density, precision-engineered material used in demanding environments such as aerospace, defense, and semiconductor manufacturing," the industrial group explained.

According to Mersen, this contract demonstrates its advanced expertise in producing this essential material for high-performance defense applications, which is included on the DLA's list of "materials of interest."

As the largest manufacturer of isostatic graphite in the United States, with facilities in St Marys, Pennsylvania, and Columbia, Tennessee, Mersen also views this contract as a validation of the strategic importance of its local presence in capturing new opportunities.