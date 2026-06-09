Mersen valuation remains attractive, says Berenberg

Mersen shares rose on the Paris Bourse (+1.16% to 43.74 euros), heading for a second consecutive session of gains with support from Berenberg.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/09/2026 at 09:22 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The German private and investment bank maintained its hold rating but significantly raised its price target from 25 to 48 euros. Analysts noted that the valuation of the global expert in electrical specialties and graphite materials remains 'rather modest'.



Berenberg recalled that the stock was downgraded at the end of 2024 amid expectations that certain targets would be canceled or postponed. This materialized shortly thereafter, primarily due to slower-than-expected growth in the silicon carbide end market.



While this market continues to underperform Mersen's expectations from a few years ago, the situation has stopped deteriorating. The other division, Electrical Power, continues to grow at an organic rate of 5% to 9%, driven by ongoing momentum in key markets such as grid infrastructure and data centers.



Berenberg also noted that capital expenditure peaked in 2024, which should allow cash flows to begin improving on a quarter-on-quarter basis.



Finally, despite the stock's 106% surge over the last six months, analysts believe the valuation remains attractive.